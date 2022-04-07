×

South Africa

Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane eyes new opportunities after 23 years in public sector

By TimesLIVE - 07 April 2022 - 13:26
Dondo Mogajane, director-general of the National Treasury, will depart on June 7 when his five-year contract ends. File photo.
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane will depart in June when his five-year contract ends, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

He will “pursue new opportunities outside the public sector”, said finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Mogajane has been with the Treasury for 23 years, rising to the position of DG.

“Under his leadership, the National Treasury has successfully navigated unprecedented challenges. He has been a dedicated and committed leader who has guided the department in delivering on its mandate of ensuring fiscal sustainability and he is leaving at a time when public finances are recovering from the Covid-19 induced shock,” said Godongwana.

A process to recruit a new DG has already commenced and the department is confident that a worthy successor will be appointed, the minister added.

TimesLIVE

