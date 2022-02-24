LISTEN | How Treasury DG Mogajane would have used the R44bn for distress grants differently

Some of the harshest critics were Cosatu, who told SowetanLIVE's TimesLIVE the budget was “an extremely disappointing budget that repeated old promises”.

“There is no plan to fix the economy or create jobs, no plan to fight corruption and no plan to stop the leakages that have led to 10% of the budget being lost to corruption,” said union spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Speaking in a live webinar hosted on TimesLIVE social platforms, Mogajane defended the Treasury's work, saying: “We did a lot, it's a good start.”

Host Eusebius McKaiser asked, “How do the numbers translate into job creation?”

Mogajane said the Treasury was focused on creating an environment for business to operate in.

“There are 15-million South Africans without jobs, or even more. It is those ones that we cannot provide so we have to make an environment conducive for that. Ease of doing business is a hallmark of the structural reform that we have embarked on.”