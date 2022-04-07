Date of Prince Misuzulu’s coronation not yet finalised

The date for Prince Misuzulu Zulu's coronation as the Zulu monarch has not yet been finalised.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, told TimesLIVE on Thursday he would make a formal announcement to the monarch and nation once the date was finalised.

“The president's availability is being discussed with His Majesty the king, the royal family and the coronation committee,” he said.

Buthelezi was responding to a letter, which has been circulating on social media, alleging that the coronation would take place on May 28.

The letter, purportedly from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buthelezi, states that the president is available to participate in the coronation at Enyokeni Palace on May 28.

Prince Misuzulu's succession comes after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, in March 2021 and that of his mother, the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in April last year.

