Preparations begin for Prince Misuzulu’s coronation as Zulu king

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma congratulated Prince Misuzulu on his official recognition as the King of AmaZulu by the presidency.

“The legal recognition by President Ramaphosa is in terms of the law, section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and marks an important milestone in the history of the AmaZulu nation,” she said.

“On behalf of the department and the traditional leadership sector in our country, we convey our sincere best wishes to His Majesty and the royal family on his official recognition. We look forward to strengthening the role of this important institution of traditional leadership collaboratively.”

Buthelezi said preparations for the coronation, “as appropriate and traditionally done”, will be handled by a committee that will be convened.

“We wish to thank the Zulu nation for displaying such patience and unity in a difficult time of loss. Our nation once again has a king on the throne. Let us rally in support of our monarch and celebrate this moment of victory. As His Majesty begins his reign, may his people stand united.”

TimesLIVE