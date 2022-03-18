Self-made traffic controller limps back after accident
He was knocked down by a car in January while controlling traffic on Witkoppen Road and Riverbend Road in the north of Johannesburg
Despite being hit by a car, sustaining injuries on his head and spine which resulted in a permanent limp, Jimmy Tshikosi, 42, is not showing any signs of retiring from his informal trade of being an illegal traffic controller.
He was knocked down by a car in January while controlling traffic on Witkoppen Road and Riverbend Road in the north of Johannesburg. At the time, traffic lights had not been working in the area...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.