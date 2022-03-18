Self-made traffic controller limps back after accident

Despite being hit by a car, sustaining injuries on his head and spine which resulted in a permanent limp, Jimmy Tshikosi, 42, is not showing any signs of retiring from his informal trade of being an illegal traffic controller.



He was knocked down by a car in January while controlling traffic on Witkoppen Road and Riverbend Road in the north of Johannesburg. At the time, traffic lights had not been working in the area...