IN PICS | Bheki Cele in Diepsloot where furious residents say crime is out of control

Police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited Diepsloot in northern Johannesburg on Wednesday as the community threatened to shut down the area and remove criminal elements on Thursday.

Irate residents claimed criminals had free rein and police were not doing anything about it. Speaking to eNCA, one of them claimed foreigners were involved in crimes.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was also in Diepsloot to hear their concerns.

Residents said they were being terrorised by criminals and there had been a number of murders in the area recently.

About 200 protesters gathered outside the Diepsloot police station for an audience with Cele. Cele and Masemola arrived for talks with police management.