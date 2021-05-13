Ntsimane's bid to halt disciplinary hearing fails

Suspended City of Tshwane's chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane has failed in his labour court bid to stop his ongoing disciplinary hearing and get his job back.

The labour court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, dismissed Ntsimane's urgent application with costs on Tuesday after he asked for an order to force the city to allow him to resume his duties and stop a disciplinary hearing he is facing.

Ntsimane is a former acting city manager and is currently on suspension following sexual harassment, intimidation and harassment allegations levelled against him.

He was suspended in January with a charge sheet delivered to his attorneys on April 12. He has argued in his court application that the disciplinary process was defective and didn't comply with municipal regulations pertaining to disciplining an employee.

Ntsimane had argued in his court papers he was given one less day of the hearing date which was set for April 19, an argument which the court dismissed. The court also dismissed Ntsimane's argument that the three-month suspension had lapsed on April 22 as he was suspended on January 22 and therefore needed to be allowed back at work.