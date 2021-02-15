'My remarks mustn't be taken out of context': Angie Motshekga responds to 'educated men won't rape' backlash
'Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape'
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has hit back at criticism of her after a video of her saying “educated men won't rape” went viral on social media.
Motshekga made the remarks on Monday while addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School in Tshwane.
In a video captured by Newzroom Afrika, she can be heard saying the government was prioritising education because “only through education can we deal with challenges facing our communities”.
“An educated man won’t rape,” said Motshekga to the pupils.
The pupils can be heard disagreeing with Motshekga’s statement.
“I thought they need to be a bit civilised not to do certain things, now I’m disappointed,” Motshekga responded to pupils.
“My theory is that the more educated you are, the more sophisticated you are, the less you get involved in wrong things because you can look after yourself, your family, you can look after your environment,” she added.
[WATCH] Minister of Basic of Education Angie Motshekga says "... an educated man won't rape."— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 15, 2021
Motshekga was addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School.
Newzroom Afrika has reached out to the department for clarity on the statement.
#AngieMotshekga #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/Ld5wG7uekh
Motshekga's comments come just days after five cases of sexual misconduct by educators around the country this year were made public by Education Labour Relations Council arbitrators.
Her comments drew mixed reactions with many responding on social media, including One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
We urgently need a new minister of basic education.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 15, 2021
Angie Motshegka exhibits a lack of understanding about how and why Rape and GBV occurs in South Africa.
She states “an educated man will not rape”. That is pure nonsense pic.twitter.com/BHdUbRWaKG
Minister of education,Angie Motshekga 65 years old: educated man don't rape. Shocked kids reply in unison: THEY DO!💔💔— Charlotte Z Khumalo (@CharlotteKhuma3) February 15, 2021
#AngieMotshekga— Boitumelo Molefe💚⚪ (@Boitu_Molefe_) February 15, 2021
The Minister must provide us with evidence that, educated men don't violate and abuse women. So disappointing coming from an official. Thats why the system does not know how to address the pandemic of GBV in general @DBE_SA #angiemotshekga
#AngieMotshekga— Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) February 15, 2021
A whole minister of education and member of parliament saying an educated man won’t rape.
How do you stand in front of children and spew such nonsense and that “akere” at the end. She is so sure.
Min. Angie Motshekga not receiving the affirmation she was hoping for from the learners, is a great reflection of how well informed our learners are. It made me so happy hearing them stand firm in what they know isn't right.— tumi. (@SunflowerBoitu) February 15, 2021
In her defence, Motshekga said she was trying to encourage pupils to be educated about gender-based violence (GBV).
“Rape is indeed about power, hence the department has programmes to educate the boy child to appreciate the importance of how to deal with power relations between men and women from a young age,” she said in a statement.
“Therefore, my remarks must not be taken out of the context of educating children to develop them to become better people.”
She said men needed to be educated about how to deal with power, patriarchy and negative or toxic masculinity.
“Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape,” she said.
“Regarding the reaction of the learners, I was not going to debate because the purpose of my remarks was to encourage them to be educated on GBV, including educating them about women abuse.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.