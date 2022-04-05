×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Polokwane businesswomen murder trial postponed to August

05 April 2022 - 09:14
Thabo Leshabane (extreme right) clad in a black jacket and white shirt together with four other men stand accused of killing Makoena Leshabane (his wife) and her friend, Tebogo 'Ted' Mphuthi.
ACCUSED Thabo Leshabane (extreme right) clad in a black jacket and white shirt together with four other men stand accused of killing Makoena Leshabane (his wife) and her friend, Tebogo 'Ted' Mphuthi.
Image: Supplied

The man accused of ordering a hit on his businesswoman wife and her friend has told the court he needs treatment for his heart condition.

Thabo Leshabane is accused of hiring four hitmen from Gauteng to kill his wife Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her friend, Tebogo Mphuti, 35.

The two women were murdered in 2020 in a hail of bullets in Polokwane, where they were looking at business premises. He was arrested two weeks after the murder while in hospital where he was admitted after an apparent suicide attempt, along with four suspects at different locations in Gauteng.

On Monday the 57-year-old appeared alongside his co-accused, Ndondo Mbekezi Buthelezi, 25, John Richard Zulu, 30, Bhekinlenzo Sfiso Phigose, 34, and Emanuel Tembtiani Dlamini, 30, in the Limpopo High Court for pretrial.

The case was postponed to August 1.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said two of the accused in the matter have fired their legal representatives.

TimesLIVE reported that the accused, who are each facing two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition charges, were remanded.

Makoena’s family spokesperson, Mmakgabo Ramotshela, previously told TimesLIVE that losing the two women was heartbreaking but said it was almost more hurtful finding out that the husband had been arrested for the murders.

TimesLIVE

Two men sentenced to life in jail for murder of Mpumalanga Legal Aid attorney

The Mpumalanga High Court on Monday sentenced Siphesihle Jeremia Mashabane, 28, and Kgomotso Cecil Khoza, 27, to life imprisonment for the murder of ...
News
16 hours ago

ANC’s step-aside rule to keep Msibi in the sidelines

President Cyril Ramaphosa bit the bullet yesterday when addressing the election of Mpumalanga’s newly appointed provincial treasurer, who stands ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...