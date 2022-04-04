×

South Africa

ANC’s step-aside rule to keep Msibi in the sidelines

Ramaphosa calls on new Mpumalanga leadership to remain focused

04 April 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa bit the bullet yesterday when addressing the election of Mpumalanga’s newly appointed provincial treasurer, who stands accused of double murder.

Mpumalanga’s 13th elective conference chose Mandla Msibi as its new treasurer yesterday...

