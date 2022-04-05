×

Entertainment

Muvhango takes viewers down memory lane as it celebrates 25 years

It was a monumental occasion in the history of SA television since there had never been a programme of any kind in TshiVenda language on local television

05 April 2022 - 09:00

When writer and executive producer Duma Ndlovu introduced Muvhango to television viewers 25 years ago, he wanted to change the face of SA television.

It was a monumental occasion in the history of SA television since there had never been a programme of any kind in TshiVenda language on local television. This week, the Venda soapie celebrates 25 years on air. It made its debut on Monday April 7 1997. ..

