Muvhango takes viewers down memory lane as it celebrates 25 years

When writer and executive producer Duma Ndlovu introduced Muvhango to television viewers 25 years ago, he wanted to change the face of SA television.



This week, the Venda soapie celebrates 25 years on air. It made its debut on Monday April 7 1997.