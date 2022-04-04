Two men sentenced to life in jail for murder of Mpumalanga Legal Aid attorney

The Mpumalanga High Court on Monday sentenced Siphesihle Jeremia Mashabane, 28, and Kgomotso Cecil Khoza, 27, to life imprisonment for the murder of an attorney in 2015.

The court convicted the duo of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft.

On December 16 2015, Mashabane and Khoza followed Xolani Govern Sithole, 26, to his house in Barberton, where they attacked him with a hammer. They took his keys, unlocked his house and dragged him inside. They fled with his cellphone and wallet.

Sithole, who worked for Legal Aid SA, died of his injuries.

His assailants were arrested the next day. They pleaded not guilty and implicated each other in court.

Judge Thando Mankge found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. She sentenced each to life imprisonment for premeditated murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and three years for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

TimesLIVE