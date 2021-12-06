Turning likes into rands: The 411 from online content creators

For centuries, the concept of self-made success has been defined by brilliant business ideas that turn entrepreneurial pursuits into powerful empires. With the global domination of social media, there is now a growing shift from corporate to virtual success.

According to Statistics South Africa, 2.2 million jobs were lost in just the second quarter of 2020. These shocking stats are especially gloomy in a country where youth unemployment is consistently high. This has put increasing pressure on many to become innovative in bringing home the bacon, by converting clicks into profit.

While some users were baking banana bread or brewing homemade beer during lockdown, others were taking to social media to dominate through content creation, which has seen the rise of influencers, vloggers, bloggers, and podcasters since the 2010s. We went straight to the experts to find out how you can craft your own successful digital career on social media.

Olwethu Leshabane

Instagram: @artofsuperwoman

Twitter: @Olwe2Lesh

TikTok: @olwe2lesh

A leader in the “Art of Superwoman”, Olwethu Leshabane is a blogger, TV personality, and maternal health advocate who doubles up as a doula — among the many tricks up her sleeve.

Online business: Studying, eating, sleeping, and breathing your industry is key. Talent alone is 20% — the other 80% is drilling down and truly understanding the industry you are in and the people you serve. I’m also a firm believer that we all serve in every space or industry we are in. It’s no different in the digital industry.

Common mistakes: Emulating someone else or only focusing on the aesthetics. People can tell, firstly, when they are being sold to and, secondly, when they’re being sold a personality that is a farce.

Standing out: It’s important to understand what your messaging is, who your audiences are, what your expertise or messaging is, and what skills you want to build on and grow. Start with what you have and where you are skills-wise. Grow from there.