State ready for businesswomen murder trial

The state has lined up more than 30 witnesses for what it calls a water-tight case against five men, including the husband of one of two businesswomen killed execution-style in Polokwane, Limpopo, two years ago.

According to the indictment, others among the 37 witnesses the state has lined up include police investigators and a bank official.

Thabo Leshabane, 57, husband to slain Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, briefly appeared in the Limpopo high court yesterday, with the matter postponed to Friday as the other accused had no legal representation.

Leshabane appeared with co-accused Mbekezi Buthelezi, 25, Richard Zulu, 30, Sfiso Phigose, 34, and Emmanuel Dlamini, 30, in connection with the murders of Mabusela-Leshabane and her friend, Tebogo Mphuti, 35.

The two women died in a hail of bullets on October 10 2020 as they were about to view a warehouse in Magnavia, Polokwane.

Prosecutor George Sekhukhune told the court the state was ready to proceed with its case, adding it had a strong case against the five accused.

“On behalf of the state, I can safely say we have a water-tight case against all the accused. We are also ready for trial and we are just waiting for the four accused to obtain the services of Legal Aid as we learnt this morning they don’t have legal representatives,” he said.

Dressed in blue designer jeans and brown stripped T-shirt, Leshabane, who was the only one with a legal representative, spent most of his time talking to his lawyer.

The indictment further states that the suspects are facing eight charges, including two counts of murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Leshabane planned and contracted Buthelezi to kill his wife, Mabusela-Leshabane. Buthelezi then recruited others to execute the plan,” reads the indictment in part.

The state said Mphuti died from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Mabusela-Leshabane died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“The state will allege that Leshabane, Buthelezi, Dlamini, Zulu and Phigose planned the crime and that they acted in common purposes. It is at present unknown to the state precisely when, where and who all the parties to the common purpose were but it is alleged that the common purpose existed shortly before and for the duration of the commission of the offence,” the indictment states.

Leshabane’s lawyer, Adv Sam Mamabolo, said he was ready for trial.

Mabusela-Leshabane’s younger sister, Peggy Mafojane, said the family was disappointed that the trial was delayed.

“We want closure so we can move on with our lives. We also need to work in order to take care of the children my sister left behind when she was killed,” she said.