×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chiefs keen to make Galaxy pay for cup humiliation

Cole feels 13th man will bring back fear factor

05 April 2022 - 07:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cole Alexander of Kaizer Chiefs and Tumiso Mogakwe of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.
Cole Alexander of Kaizer Chiefs and Tumiso Mogakwe of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

The agony TS Galaxy inflicted on Kaizer Chiefs when they elbowed them out of the Nedbank Cup in the first round back in February seems to still be haunting Amakhosi.

This has been suggested by Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander ahead of their league match against Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm. “We got out of the Nedbank Cup against them [Galaxy], so I think that can be a bit of motivation for us to also get back at them,” said Alexander.

In what was his first match in 2022, after recovering from an unknown injury that kept him out for nearly 12 weeks, Alexander scored his maiden goal for Chiefs when they thumped another struggling side, Chippa United 3-1 away on Saturday.

The 32-year-old midfielder couldn’t contain his excitement after netting, having been sidelined for a while. “I was out for almost 12 weeks, so I was happy to return to play. I was also very happy to get my first goal in the Chiefs colours. I am just going to give my best every single day, that’s what I can promise.”

Alexander, who linked up with Amakhosi at the start of the season, has never played in front of the Chiefs supporters due to Covid-19 regulations. The former Bidvest Wits midfielder is raring to finally experience being cheered on by the Amakhosi faithful after the regulations were relaxed, allowing stadiums to host PSL games half-full from Friday onward.

Chiefs’ first game with fans back in the stadium will be against SuperSport United on April 16.

“I am very, very excited about the fans returning to stadiums. As a player who used to play against Chiefs, their crowd was always intimidating, so I am excited to have the opposite of that now...to have the crowd cheering for me in this case. That’s a big advantage... I know that because I used to play against Chiefs,” Alexander said.

Sundowns announce ex-Chelsea scout Berg as new sporting director

Mamelodi Sundowns have named respected Dane Flemming Berg as their new sporting director.
Sport
20 hours ago

How Kumalo is reviving his career at Gallants

For someone who, before joining Marumo Gallants last July, boasted a measly four minutes of Premiership football over the past five seasons, Sibusiso ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maduka says win was result of hard work

A 4-1 scoreline may be easily interpreted as a walk in the park for the winning team.
Sport
1 day ago

Tembo fumes as butterfingers United let another lead slip

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sounded disappointed after they let a lead slip twice to lose their match 3-2 against Golden Arrows at Princess ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...