Finishing second will be good for Chiefs – Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs defender-cum-midfielder Njabulo Ngcobo feels finishing as runners-up would be an achievement for Amakhosi this season.

Third-placed Chiefs still have a mathematical chance to dethrone leaders Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the log. Even so, Ngcobo has sounded like the focus of the club has shifted to fighting for position two rather than trying to oust the Brazilians.

"I think we're doing okay in the league. Hopefully, we'll finish in position two. For me, that would be something good for the team,'' Ngcobo told Chiefs' media department yesterday after a training session at their Naturena base, before travelling to Gqeberha to face Chippa United in a DStv Premiership game tomorrow.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the 27-year-old lad from Folweni in KZN has never experienced playing in front of a lively Chiefs crowd since joining from Swallows at the start of the season. Ngcobo is thrilled he'll finally be watched by the Amakhosi faithful after the league announced earlier this week they'll start allowing fans back in stadiums from April 8 after President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed the lockdown regulations last week, permitting indoor events to be half-full.

"It's a good feeling to welcome the supporters back. As Chiefs, we needed them the most. Their presence will help us a lot in improving our performances,'' noted Ngcobo.

Amakhosi's first game with fans back will be against SuperSport United in the league on April 16 at FNB Stadium. Ngcobo has insisted Chiefs have done all they could to make sure they put Chilli Boys to the sword at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"As a team, we did well to prepare for this coming game against Chippa. We need maximum points. We're mentally and physically ready for the challenge. We know Chippa will give us a run for our money because of their log position but when I look at how we've done things from our last game against Arrows, I have confidence,'' stated Ngcobo.