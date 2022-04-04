Woman in court after nephew’s body is found in her yard

Neighbours say she kept to herself

A 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Tsakane magistrate’s court today on charges of defeating the ends of justice and perjury.



The woman was arrested on Friday. She allegedly beat her nephew to death and then hired her neighbours to dig a hole in her backyard under the pretense that she wanted to install a Jojo water tank. ..