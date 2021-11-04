Hlaudi toasts success in troubled council
Ex-SABC boss says he'll save Maluti-a-Phofung
African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng says his track record at the SABC will help him talk to investors to come to Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in eastern Free State where he won two seats in the council.
“If I put R1bn in the SABC, what will stop me from putting R1bn or R2bn in Maluti-a-Phofung and talk to investors. I have a track record on that one,” said Motsoeneng on Thursday...
