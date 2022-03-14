War will play havoc with prices of oil and food

Everyone is going to be affected by invasion of Ukraine

In Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar, Mark Antony utters the words “Cry ‘Havoc!’, and let slip the dogs of war” after learning about the murder of Julius Caesar. He meant that chaos would ensue (havoc) to create the opportunity for violence (let slip the dogs of war).



The invasion of Ukraine by Russia brings the words of Shakespeare to mind. Vladimir Putin cried “Havoc!” and his troops created chaos in Ukraine. This is, however, not where it stopped because the dogs of war have been released into the rest of the world...