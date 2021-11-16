Government ‘in contravention of the constitution’ over Hammanskraal water woes: Senzo Mchunu

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday told parliament a team of special advisers is crafting a response to a damning SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report into the water pollution situation in the City of Tshwane.

“What we are doing until end of the month is that special advisers are crafting our reaction to the SAHRC and crafting an opinion on any other relevant report from our office and our interactions,” said Mchunu.

He made the comments during a portfolio committee meeting on water and sanitation sitting at the National Assembly on the department and Rand Water’s interventions into the Vaal river system challenges.

He said: “This will be presented before the end of the month in our meeting with the department, wherein we will take our final decision. We don’t intend to fight the recommendations of the SAHRC nor challenge them. We intend adopting a clear position taken from, among other things, that report, and then we go forward.”

TimesLIVE reported in September that the commission conducted a fact-finding visit to the Temba water purification plant and Rooiwal waste water treatment works. This is after it was reported that the quality of water produced in the plant had severely deteriorated, leaving the city with no choice but to temporarily shut it down.

The commission reportedly declared the water in Hammanskraal unsafe for human consumption in 2019 and found that the situation hadn’t changed much since.