South Africa

Families evacuated, emergency teams on high alert after Gauteng floods

28 December 2021 - 11:12
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Heavy rains have caused floods in parts of SA. The SA Weather Service is predicting above normal rainfall to continue well into 2022. File picture.
Heavy rains have caused floods in parts of SA. The SA Weather Service is predicting above normal rainfall to continue well into 2022. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

At least 11 people from two households have been evacuated after flash floods in Alexandra next to the Jukskei River, Johannesburg emergency services said on Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the residents from Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra were moved to the homes of relatives.

Mulaudzi said there were concerns about water levels in many parts of the city with rivers and streams. These included Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kya Sands and Kliptown.

“Residents in those areas are staying right on the flood line and next to the river streams. We are urging them to move to higher ground because the water levels are high and we want to prevent drownings.

“We also urge them to monitor young children playing next to the streams.”

Mulaudzi said disaster management teams were on high alert.

Several people were affected by heavy downpours in Hammanskraal, said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Mabaso said one household — a family of five, including three children — were evacuated and sheltered in Sebothoma Hall.

“Other households that are affected refused temporary accommodation. The cases have been escalated to the social development department for further intervention.”

TimesLIVE

Despair as informal settlers await housing department

Elizabeth Maphopa was excited four years ago when she heard that new houses would be built across the Kwazenzele informal settlement where she lives.
News
6 months ago

Road users cautioned as weather service warns of disruptive rain in four provinces

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called on all road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads as persistent rains continue to lash parts of ...
News
10 months ago

Gauteng rain expected to continue, residents warned to stay cautious

The SA Weather Service warned of more possible disruptive rainfall across Gauteng, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique