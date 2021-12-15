Williams won’t play ‘black and white’ game
The MMCs had been drawn from the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, IFP and the ACDP
Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams has come to the defense of the DA amid accusations that its newly appointed mayoral committees in Gauteng metros had poor representation as they were dominated by whites and males.
On Tuesday, Williams finally announced members of his own mayoral committee (MMCs) who will lead the multi-party coalition government of the capital city...
