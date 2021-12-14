Williams warns against complacency as new MMCs are sworn in

Tshwane was the last of Gauteng’s three metros to finally appoint MMCs after weeks of protracted negotiations

Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams has warned his newly appointed members of his mayoral committee (MMCs) not to sleep on the job as he unveiled a team that was drawn from the DA and its coalition partners on Tuesday.



Tshwane was the last of Gauteng’s three metros to finally appoint MMCs after weeks of protracted negotiations between the DA and smaller parties that helped put it in power in the municipalities that were left hung after municipal elections last month...