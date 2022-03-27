Four Saftu national office bearers suspended

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) on Saturday confirmed it had suspended four of its national office bearers .

The trade union said in a statement it would hold a media briefing on Sunday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg to communicate decisions made during its national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

TimesLIVE understands the four suspensions included the president, second deputy president, national treasurer and deputy general secretary.

“The motion passed with 28 votes versus two and 11 abstained. Numsa did not vote because they are not in good standing,” said the source.

The Sunday Times reported that a bitter falling out between erstwhile labour allies Zwelinzima Vavi and Irvin Jim appeared to be the cause of the ructions in the five-year-old Saftu last week.