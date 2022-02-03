Warrant of arrest issued for KZN cop facing murder charge
Second court no-show for Sandile Mkhize, accused of killing girlfriend in 2019
A warrant of arrest has been issued for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Sandile Mkhize, 33, who allegedly shot dead the mother of his child in December 2019.
Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo made the order on Thursday after Mkhize’s second no-show in court.
“The bail condition is provisionally forfeited and the warrant of arrest which was stayed last week should be issued,” Dehaloo said.
Mkhize is alleged to have shot ANC Youth League activist Sindisiwe Ndlovu, his girlfriend, on December 17 2019 at Thokozani township on the outskirts of New Hanover.
Mkhize was out on bail after handing himself over to police.
He completed his police training in 2018 and was attached to the Crammond police station.
The court case has seen a steady stream of protesters and has been characterised by delays.
The matter was originally set down for trial for four days at the end of January and nine witnesses were lined up by the state to testify. However, it didn't proceed.
Last Thursday, when the defence and the state were set to agree on a plea, the court had to adjourn as the accused had allegedly taken ill.
Defence attorney Fezeka Majola said her attempts to contact Mkhize were unsuccessful.
“Your worship, I have tried calling and WhatsApp messaging my client. I do not know where the accused is or whether he may still be ill or not,” said Majola.
The trial was adjourned until February 17.
TimesLIVE
