Warrant of arrest issued for KZN cop facing murder charge

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, Sandile Mkhize, 33, who allegedly shot dead the mother of his child in December 2019.

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo made the order on Thursday after Mkhize’s second no-show in court.

“The bail condition is provisionally forfeited and the warrant of arrest which was stayed last week should be issued,” Dehaloo said.

Mkhize is alleged to have shot ANC Youth League activist Sindisiwe Ndlovu, his girlfriend, on December 17 2019 at Thokozani township on the outskirts of New Hanover.

Mkhize was out on bail after handing himself over to police.

He completed his police training in 2018 and was attached to the Crammond police station.