Water pressure warning for parts of Joburg as Rand Water works on pipes

Residents around Weltevreden Park and Fairland can expect a possible drop in water pressure on Wednesday and Thursday due to planned maintenance by Rand Water.

The bulk water supplier said it has scheduled the planned shutdown of its F34 pipeline from Wednesday to Thursday to tie in a newly installed pipeline to the existing one.

“Rand Water has formally informed the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) of the planned shutdown to allow CoJ to execute appropriate contingency plans. The CoJ will advise consumers on the impact of the shutdown and, where necessary, provide water tankers.”

Rand Water said five affected meters supplied directly from the F34 pipeline will have water supply restored immediately upon completion of the work. However, the Weltevreden reservoir will take about three days to fully recover after the restoration of supply.