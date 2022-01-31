Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate
'We were going to give him a farewell on Saturday. Now we have to do a memorial instead,' says estate manager
The murder and hijacking of a pensioner in Linden, Johannesburg, at the weekend has left residents of the frail care village in which he resided traumatised.
Felix Gay, 72, was supposed to attend his farewell this coming Saturday as he was planning to emigrate to the UK to live with his son. Instead, a memorial service will be held in his honour on that day.
Marianette Lloyd, estate manager of Darrenwood Village, said the incident, which was caught on CCTV and has been circulating online, was “senseless and unnecessary”.
“One suspect was traced to Eldorado Park and apprehended. The suspect is in police custody,” said the Linden Community Police Forum.
In the video, the victim can be seen entering the gate at night. Immediately a man points a gun and fires a shot at close range. A security officer who is approaching runs for cover. Two men approach and drag the injured victim out of the driver’s seat during a struggle and drive away with the car, leaving his body on the ground.
“It was an unfortunate incident. A very dear resident was killed for nothing. It affected a lot of people. Fortunately, one suspect has been arrested,” said Lloyd.
“It was very unnecessary because he was an old and unarmed person. His car was not new.
“He was going to emigrate to the UK to stay with his son. We were going to give him a farewell on Saturday. Now we have to do a memorial instead.”
She said the car has not been recovered.
“He was loved by everyone in the village — him and his dog. He lifted everyone. A gentle giant you could wish for as a friend, and a bunch of hooligans murdered him.”
Gay's dog is being cared for by another village resident.
TimesLIVE
