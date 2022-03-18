Hackers demand ransom after fraudulently accessing TransUnion SA's server

Credit bureau TransUnion SA says it has received an extortion demand from a third party that has obtained access to its server.

TransUnion said the hacker obtained access to its server by illegally using a client’s credentials.

“We have received an extortion demand and it will not be paid,” the bureau said.

The ransom, according to ITWeb, is R223m.

“The hacker group, going by the name N4aughtysecTU, which claims to hail from Brazil, is alleging it breached TransUnion and accessed 54-million personal records of South Africans,” the publication said.

TransUnion said when it discovered the incident, it suspended the client's access, engaged cybersecurity and forensic experts, and launched an investigation.