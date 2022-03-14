South Africa

Swindlers empty victim’s bank account after call

Bank refuses to refund the money because it says client was responsible for divulging PIN number

14 March 2022 - 08:01
Lindile Sifile Journalist

While reported cases of internet banking fraud have decreased, there are people who still get conned by vishing.

Selina Kumalo, 62, of Dobsonville, Soweto, became a victim in December when she received a call from a fraudster who posed as an agent for Capitec Bank...

