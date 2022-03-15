South Africa

Controversial tycoon Sodi spends night in jail on attempted murder charge

Businessman also implicated in Free State asbestos scandal

By Penwell Dlamini - 15 March 2022 - 15:16

Businessman Edwin Sodi will spend his first night in jail after his lawyers failed in their attempt to have his bail application heard during his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Sodi is facing charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...