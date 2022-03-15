Controversial tycoon Sodi spends night in jail on attempted murder charge
Businessman also implicated in Free State asbestos scandal
Businessman Edwin Sodi will spend his first night in jail after his lawyers failed in their attempt to have his bail application heard during his first appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Sodi is facing charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm...
