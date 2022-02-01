House robbers nabbed during shoot-out with cops in Parkwood

Gauteng police arrested three house robbery suspects while a fourth one was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police in Parkwood, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The four armed suspects, driving in a Jeep Renegade, forced entry into a house in Parkwood at 12.30pm, said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The owner of the house was shot and wounded by the suspects, before they drove off at high speed.

Police from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg K9, who were engaged in a crime combating operation in the area, together with CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services, heard gunshots and responded promptly. The suspects started shooting at the officers as they were approaching.

“A shoot-out and high-speed chase ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded and three suspects arrested.”

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and reported to have been hijacked in Brackendowns last year.