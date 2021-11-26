Policeman dies in shoot-out with robbery suspects in Cape Town

A 48-year-old police sergeant was shot dead and his colleague wounded during a shoot-out with a gang of robbers in Cape Town on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said police officers and a security company responded to an armed business robbery by four suspects in Killarney Gardens industrial area.

The robbers held staff at gunpoint inside the building and opened fire at officers as they made their getaway.

“As a consequence, a shoot-out started, resulting in two police officials being wounded and two robbers wounded,” said Potelwa.