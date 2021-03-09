Young doctor wants to see more black physicians in hospitals
Dr Nangamso Kukulela is one of few black specialist physicians in SA and he is making it his mission to open doors for others.
The 33-year-old doctor is the first and only black specialist physician at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Sandton, Johannesburg. Some of the conditions he deals with are auto-immune, cardiac, respiratory conditions as well as more common ones such as diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol...
