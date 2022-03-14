Sam Mathe's book to feature prominently at writers fest

Mara Louw, Barbara Masekela and Des Lindburg to feature in roundtable discussion

Seasoned journalist and author Sam Mathe will join 100 writers for the annual Time of the Writer Festival that will be presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.



Mathe, the author of the first music reference book in SA, titled From Kippie to Kippies and Beyond, will introduce his newly published work and share his expertise with other seasoned writers...