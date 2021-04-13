Kamogelo Maite is taking soccer commentating by storm

Kamogelo Maite is taking rural football commentating by storm.

The 22-year-old from Moletjie in Limpopo went viral on social media after videos of her commentating in her home language of Sepedi surfaced.

“I’ve loved football since I was very young. My family loves football and Orlando Pirates is our favourite team, and I got my love for it from there,” she said.

Maite said when she was in grade 8 she recorded herself on her grandmother’s phone commentating for a game.

“When I was in grade 8 I recorded myself on my grandma’s phone and my aunt saw it. She took my recording to people who run festivals and I started to get gigs,” she said.

Maite, who has a diploma in building from Tshwane University of Technology, said she landed her first commentating gig when she was in grade 10, aged 16.

“I was scared when I did my first game but I was glad to have the support of my family with me,” she said.