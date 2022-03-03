Engineer chooses more fulfilling career in farming
Ndlela, 31, who hails from Impendle, a rural area 48km west of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, emerged as the grand prize winner for the Firstwatch Entrepreneurs Challenge last week
It was Siyabonga Ndlela's grandfather’s belief that people should follow their passion that saw him leave a career in engineering for agriculture.
Ndlela, 31, who hails from Impendle, a rural area 48km west of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, emerged as the grand prize winner for the Firstwatch Entrepreneurs Challenge last week. He won R100,000 for his agriculture business Ndlela Agri Group after competing against 160 candidates in a skills training workshop...
