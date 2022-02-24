R20.5bn to public sector wage bill

A R182bn tax revenue collection windfall has given the government wiggle room to make additional allocations to the public wage bill and the continuation of the social relief of distress grant.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced an additional R20.5bn towards the cost implications of the 2021 public service wage agreement.

He also announced that R44bn had been allocated to extend the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant by a further 12 months.

Godongwana cautioned against making any permanent increases to spending until SA's economy showed an upward trajectory, adding that spending must be curbed and the government take a cautious approach as previously stated by National Treasury.

“The improved revenue performance is not a reflection of an improvement in the capacity of our economy. As such, we cannot plan permanent expenditure on the basis of short-term increases in commodity prices.

“To be clear, any permanent increases in spending should be financed in a way that it does not worsen the fiscal deficit,” Godongwana said.