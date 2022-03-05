Home Affairs to kick off its recruitment of 10,000 unemployed youths this month

Motsoaledi said after applications were received, shortlisted candidates would undergo suitability checks where their credit, citizenship and criminal records would be probed.

Contracts would be issued in the first week of May.

“Induction and training will be conducted before actual work is commenced. All 10,000 youth will be appointed at the same time to undertake the initial preparatory work of sorting, sub-sorting, and preparing records for scanning,” said Motsoaledi.

“The split of the youth will be equitably distributed among provinces based on the number of records in the provinces.”

Motsoaledi said there would be continuous training and development programmes offered to the 10,000 youth during their employment period.

This would include training in entrepreneurial skills, coding, robotics, digital transformation, financial management, basic project management skills and credit bearing. CV writing and interviewing skills would also be shared.

“The department has submitted a bid for funds based on two scenarios which includes compensation as well as goods and services as follows:

— 24 months: R 2,222,467,100

— 36 months: R 3,249,303,100

“The department is awaiting a letter from National Treasury to confirm the allocation for the project,” Motsoaledi added.

TimesLIVE