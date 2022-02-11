287,000 youth get taste of working life
Ramaphosa said the PES programme is a key part of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
After struggling to find a job for two years, unemployed graduate Nomsa* finally got her first taste of employment through the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) programme as a teacher assistant last year.
The PES programme, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020, aims to provide support and expand opportunities for unemployed youth. As Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address last night, youth unemployment came under sharp focus. ..
