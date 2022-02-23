Man who ‘scammed’ jobseekers out of R610k to finally face the music

A 40-year-old man who allegedly masqueraded as a health department official and duped desperate jobseekers out of more than R500,000 has been arrested.

The suspect was apprehended on Tuesday night at Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo, by the Mpumalanga Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, the man allegedly impersonated an official from the department and was “conducting a recruitment drive and reaching out to gatherings” in an attempt to find desperate young jobseekers.

“[He then] demanded money for enrolment [at a nursing training college] from prospective nursing trainees,” she told TimesLIVE.

“He also hired two females who could go around recruiting and promising people enrolment, which would guarantee employment at the department of health.”