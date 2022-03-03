Tshwane wants courts to stop driving school protests over online bookings

The City of Tshwane is going to court to halt a strike by driving schools which has disrupted services at licensing centres in the city and around Gauteng.

Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa said the city was applying for a court interdict against protesting National Driving School Association of SA (NDSASA) members to stop them from disrupting city operations.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness in Tshwane. Protesting driving schools should not be allowed to hold customers to ransom. I wish to convey my sincere apologies to customers who are inconvenienced by the interruptions,” she said.

Several licensing centres in Gauteng have shut after two weeks of protests organised by the NDSASA against a new online booking system.

Members of NDSASA are demanding that the online e-NaTIS booking system be cancelled, saying it disadvantaged them financially as they could no longer make bookings on behalf of clients for a fee.