Naledi Radebe's rise to BET gig affirms long journey in showbiz

Ten years after making her debut in showbiz, Naledi Radebe is getting her big break to shine on BET Africa’s Culture Squad. She has taken the reins from regular host Nomalanga Shozi, who is away on maternity leave.

Radebe hopes to bring her pizzazz and extra flair to the show that has been transcended to popularity throughout the years.

The Cape Town-born star, affectionately known as Leddi G, got her first taste of fame as the runner-up of MTV Base VJ Search years ago, the same year that Nomuzi Mabena and Nomzamo Mbatha were introduced.

“My journey in the entertainment industry actually started about 10 years ago when I first auditioned for MTV Base VJ Search… that was kind of my first taste of what it was like being in the industry. Throughout that entire process, I received motivating feedback from people around me who’d reassure and tell me that I was made for television," Radebe says.

“Because I am a creative, it wasn’t easy for me to leave the entertainment industry. So, I started amercing myself into fashion, being an influencer and venturing into the food and restaurant space.

“I ended up producing my very own Instagram LIVE show called What’s the Tea with Leddi G. This is where I’d interview celebrities and grow my brand.”