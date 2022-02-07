IIE MSA’s new hi-tech labs give engineering students an edge
Graduates who are up to speed on the latest technology used in the private sector can hit the ground running when they join the workforce
As we enter the fourth industrial revolution and automation becomes more prevalent across multiple industries, engineers are a driving force of the global economy, says Neil Manson, head of the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health at IIE MSA in Joburg.
That’s why SA needs more engineers and graduates who are up to speed on the latest technology used in the private sector so they can hit the ground running when they join the workforce. This is where an IIE MSA degree gives engineering students the edge over many of their peers.
IIE MSA is part of The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), SA’s largest private higher education institution. Not only does it offer bachelor degrees in mechanical engineering and electrical and electronic engineering endorsed by the Engineering Council of SA, but it’s recently invested in three new hi-tech laboratories fitted with 2022-era digital technology.
Engineering students are required to design, analyse and test their creations in labs. “Being in a lab is the most fun a student can have as they get to play around with concepts, they’ve previously only learned theoretically,” says Wihann van Reenen, programme manager of engineering at IIE MSA.
Working in a lab is also the first hands-on experience that an engineering student gets in their career. As they carry out successful practical applications in this environment, so they become more confident about their knowledge and skills.
There’s little point in doing laboratory courses with outdated technology that students will not be acquainted with in their work experienceNeil Manson, head of the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health at IIE MSA
“However, there’s little point in doing laboratory courses with outdated technology that students will not be acquainted with in their work experience,” says Manson.
As previously mentioned, this won’t be a concern for IIE MSA students. The institution opened a physics lab on campus in 2020 and began designing a trio of multimillion-rand, fully-fledged and equipped labs for engineering students in July 2021.
One facility is a general use electronics laboratory for the electrical and electronic engineering programme, one a chemistry laboratory, and the third a mechanical engineering laboratory that caters for all the major testing required of the course: fluid dynamics, thermo dynamics, and strength of materials testing.
In addition, IIE MSA’s engineering students have access to a computer lab fitted with high-spec computers.
Students use these facilities during class-based demonstrations and experiments and also have the opportunity to use the equipment for individual and group-based design and research projects.
“A lab holds critical importance in training engineers,” says Manson. “In technical subjects, students would far rather practically apply data in the lab than sit in a lecture hall hearing pure theory. Together with all necessary computers and additional equipment, we can offer our students more modern machinery as well as smaller, more intimate classes and remarkable one-on-one supervision.”
“Whereas many lab facilities offer analogue equipment, ours is digital and ‘smart’ wireless technology facilitating links to various required apps, phones and PCs. This technology, in turn, replicates what our graduates are likely to work with in the private sector, giving them a distinct advantage when it comes to entering the workforce,” says van Reenen.
2022 applications are now open at IIE MSA’s bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronic engineering and bachelor of engineering in mechanical engineering degrees. Classes start on February 28.
To find out more about studying engineering, visit iiemsa.co.za, where you can request a consultation with one of IIE MSA’s student advisers. Alternatively, email enquiries@iiemsa.co.za or call 011-950-4009.
This article was paid for by IIE MSA.