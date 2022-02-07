IIE MSA’s new hi-tech labs give engineering students an edge

As we enter the fourth industrial revolution and automation becomes more prevalent across multiple industries, engineers are a driving force of the global economy, says Neil Manson, head of the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health at IIE MSA in Joburg.

That’s why SA needs more engineers and graduates who are up to speed on the latest technology used in the private sector so they can hit the ground running when they join the workforce. This is where an IIE MSA degree gives engineering students the edge over many of their peers.

IIE MSA is part of The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), SA’s largest private higher education institution. Not only does it offer bachelor degrees in mechanical engineering and electrical and electronic engineering endorsed by the Engineering Council of SA, but it’s recently invested in three new hi-tech laboratories fitted with 2022-era digital technology.

Engineering students are required to design, analyse and test their creations in labs. “Being in a lab is the most fun a student can have as they get to play around with concepts, they’ve previously only learned theoretically,” says Wihann van Reenen, programme manager of engineering at IIE MSA.

Working in a lab is also the first hands-on experience that an engineering student gets in their career. As they carry out successful practical applications in this environment, so they become more confident about their knowledge and skills.