Gauteng driving schools in revolt over test dates

Operators unhappy with new online bookings

By Penwell Dlamini and Keletso Makhwanazi - 01 March 2022 - 08:14

Driving school operators in Gauteng have closed several licensing stations in the province as they protest over changes in the online booking system. 

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is planning to go to court to stop the protest, which has impacted on a number of people who can’t renew or collect their licences...

