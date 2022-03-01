Gauteng driving schools in revolt over test dates
Operators unhappy with new online bookings
Driving school operators in Gauteng have closed several licensing stations in the province as they protest over changes in the online booking system.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is planning to go to court to stop the protest, which has impacted on a number of people who can’t renew or collect their licences...
