Hijacking on the rise: nearly 60% of car theft is by hijackers, says Tracker

For the past three years, hijacking has been on the rise and has overtaken theft as the predominant vehicle crime, says Tracker.

Based on cases in the tracking company’s more than 1.1-million installed vehicle base, hijackings grew to 57.5% in the second half of last year, a reversal of when theft accounted for 57.2% of vehicle crime activities in the same period during 2018.

The slant towards hijacking is most likely an opportunistic tactic, with a noticeable increase in vehicles being targeted for their contents, particularly fast-moving consumer goods. Drivers carrying large amounts of cash are also being targeted, said the company.

A higher proportion of vehicles are reported hijacked on Thursdays, followed by Tuesdays, with a higher incidence of hijacking between 4pm and 8pm. However, the percentage difference to other days of the week and time of day is marginal. This means that hijacking can happen on any day and at any time.

Gauteng still experiences the most vehicle crime, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. However, the Western Cape has the highest incidence of hijacking compared to theft with a 78%/22% split. This is followed by Gauteng with a 55/45 split and KwaZulu-Natal with a 53/47 split in favour of hijacking.

Tracker says it achieved 3,144 vehicle recoveries, 337 arrests and 22 firearms recovered in the second half of last year.

“As our daily lives are getting back to normal, it seems that crime is not,” says Duma Ngcobo, COO at Tracker.