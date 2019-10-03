BCCSA receive complaints over 'violence and language' on Uyajola

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it has received complaints after Sunday night's episode of Moja Love's controversial reality show Uyajola.

The show, based on the American TV series Cheaters and hosted by disgraced rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, has been on screens since May.

The latest episode caused outrage over the weekend when a woman assaulted her husband for allegedly cheating and the woman he was allegedly cheating with joined in.

The man did not receive help until later on in the altercation, sparking outrage from viewers who took to social media to complain about the violence and strong language.