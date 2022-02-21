Yep! offers easy, cost-effective ways for SMEs to tap into digital economy

Whether it’s creating a website, enhancing customer engagement, or selling products and services on an e-commerce platform, digitisation has become an essential part of a business’s potential for growth. This is especially true in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as more and more consumers have begun to purchase goods and services online.

That’s why it’s important for small and medium businesses (SMEs) to have the necessary tools to access online markets and gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing digital world.

“This is what Yep! aims to provide for SMEs through its integrated solutions that allow businesses to grow their online presence, drive engagement and generate online leads from a unified platform,” says Innocent Pereira, the company’s executive of marketing.

Here’s a closer look at the solutions Yep! offers:

Website Builder

With the Yep! Website Builder, businesses can establish an online presence and reach new customers through the creation of a website that they’re easily able to manage themselves. The design includes conversation tools that allow companies to conveniently engage with their customers.