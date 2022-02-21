We need to stop the killings in SA
Violent crimes are still shockingly high in SA and an urgent plan is needed to reduce the rate of such offences in our society.
When police management presented the quarterly crime statistics to the portfolio committee on police in parliament on Friday, it was revealed that there were 6,859 murders between October and December last year. This was an 8.9% hike compared to the same period in 2020...
