South Africa

Firefighters called as 'hot spots' uncovered in burnt-out parliament

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2022 - 14:32
'Hot spots' have been found during an inspection of the National Assembly building on Wednesday, resulting in firefighters being called to the scene. File picture.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

Firefighters have been called to parliament after engineers discovered “hot spots” during an inspection.

“This is a precautionary safety measure to avert any potential flare up, and there is no immediate danger to either the inspectors on site or the general parliamentary community,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

This comes after structural engineers from the public works and infrastructure department were conducting inspections inside the National Assembly building.

They “picked up some heat at certain spots on the basement of the building” and called in the Cape Town fire and rescue team.

“The fire department will be on site shortly to attend to the heat,” Moloto said in a statement released just after 2pm on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

