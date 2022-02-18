Gauteng asks for help with Charlotte Maxeke R1.7bn renovations

Gauteng acting DG Thabo Masebe said everyone involved was concerned about the pace the project was moving at

Renovation costs estimated at R1.7bn for the fire that ravaged Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has prompted the Gauteng health department to turn to national government for assistance.



The provincial health department said it did this to avoid overpaying on contracts and construction as was the case in recent projects which were flagged by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in relation to the provincial government's response to Covid-19 procurement...